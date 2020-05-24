A murder investigation has been launched into the death of teenager Louise Smith whose body was found in woodland in Hampshire.

Hampshire police released a CCTV image and appealed for the public’s help to piece together the final movements of the 16-year-old.

The image shows her entering Tesco Metro on Greywell Road, a short walk from where she was staying in Somborne Drive, shortly before 7.30pm on 7 May.

Louise was last seen at around midday in Somborne Drive on VE Day (8 May).

Police confirmed that the body of Ms Smith was found in the Havant Thicket area of Staunton Country Park on Thursday.

Detectives are now keen to trace her movements to the site where she was discovered.

A spokesman for Hampshire Constabulary said: Our priority remains focused on finding out what happened to Louise after she was last seen, and we are appealing for your help to piece together her final movements so we can bring whoever is responsible to justice.

At the time of her disappearance, Louise was wearing black jeans, a black and white striped T-shirt, black trainers and a black coat with a fur hood.

Police are appealing for anyone with CCTV or dashcam footage from the area to get in touch.

The force also released a map showing where Louise was found and where she was last seen.

Detective Chief Superintendent Scott Mackechnie said: This is now a murder investigation and our focus is to identify who is responsible. To do this it is crucial that we capture as much information as possible regarding the moments leading up to her death.

We know that news of her murder will leave the community shocked and upset, but we are turning to you for your help, because information you have could be key in this investigation.

He asked residents in Leigh Park to cast their minds back to Louise’s disappearance a fortnight ago and provide any information to us that will help trace her movements.

Friends of Louise recently spoke of their devastation.

Mandy Ferdinando knew Louise since she was a young girl and laid flowers at the entrance to Havant Thicket, where her body was found.

She said: She was a lovely girl with a heart of gold.

The community is devastated, sad, shocked, I can’t speak for everybody but when anyone hears of a young person, whoever it may be, it’s very sad.

Forensics officers searched a flat in Somborne Drive and blacked out the property’s windows.

Residents said it is believed that Louise had been staying with a couple at the flat.

John Singleton said: I saw her on the day she went missing. She just went out walking, I didn’t know where she was going.

It’s very sad, the outcome is the saddest, for a while we had some hope.

Describing the police activity at the flat, he added: The police have been in and out carrying stuff.

Detectives arrested a man and a woman, both aged 29, on 15 May on suspicion of kidnap and later released both on bail.

Anyone with information should call police on 101, quoting 44200163113, or contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.

(c) Sky News 2020: Murder investigation launched after body found of missing teenager Louise Smith



