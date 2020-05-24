An online entertainment group for children and toddlers in lockdown will be welcoming a very special (and familiar) guest this week.

Children’s TV star Nigel Clarke, known for hosting programmes on CBBC, CBeebies, The Baby Club, Disney and Nickelodeon will be joining online virtual playgroup Social Distance Tots.

Listen to organiser Becky talking about Nigel’s appearance below…

Social Distance Tots is a virtual playgroup for children that have been unable to go to a regular playgroup due to the lockdown and social distancing measures that have been in place.

Nigel will be joining the session reading a story and chatting about his new project ‘Dadvengers’ – and if you can’t watch live, the video will be available afterward.

Founder, Becky Woodburn, has been running the free online group since lockdown began and the Social Distance Tots page on Facebook has amassed a following of over 3 and a half thousand people.

Becky told Isle of Wight Radio:

“We’re huge fans of the Baby Club on CBeebies, and I reached out to one of the presenters, Nigel Clarke, and he just jumped at the chance to work together! “He’s going to watch the session then join us live to read a story – I’m just over the moon that he’s going to be joining us!”

You can join Becky and Nigel on the session this Thursday (May 28) at 10:30am on the Social Distance Tots Facebook page.

