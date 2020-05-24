Woody Allen has said he is "unconcerned" that some in the film industry have turned their backs on him over sexual abuse allegations made by his adopted daughter.

The #MeToo movement shone a light on allegations he molested his adoptive daughter Dylan Farrow when she was a child.

Allen, 84, strongly denies her claims, which led to Amazon dropping his £52m four-film deal and Hachette refusing to publish his memoir.

But he told The Mail On Sunday he is unfazed by the fallout, because he has never been part of the club in Hollywood and he doesn’t care about the box office or the awards.

He said: I don’t feel vindicated because that is to imply I was concerned and – I don’t wish to seem callous – but I am not.

Of course I am aware I am the subject of gossip and scandal, but I cannot let it bother me … It was a false allegation but a great tabloid drama.

Despite being dropped by Amazon, his film A Rainy Day In New York was the highest earner at the global box office last week, even with most cinemas around the world closed due to the coronavirus outbreak.

But the director added: I don’t care about the box office or awards. Winning an Oscar for me has very little meaning beyond the practical.

Most actors he has worked closely with have stuck by Allen, including Scarlett Johansson, Kate Winslet, Alec Baldwin and his former partner Diane Keaton, who have all spoken out in his favour.

But others, including Little Women director Greta Gerwig, have publicly condemned him.

In 2018, Ms Farrow said she felt she had been ignored over the sexual assault allegation against her adoptive father.

She told CBS show This Morning: All I can do is speak my truth and hope … that someone will believe me instead of just hearing.

Allen and Amazon ended their legal battle last year after the filmmaker sued the online giant for ending his contract without releasing A Rainy Day In New York.

