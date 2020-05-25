A body has been found in the search for a man who went missing near Freshwater Bay last week.

Hampshire Constabulary says an Isle of Wight man in his 70s has died. He was found on the shoreline of Compton Beach.

The man’s family has been informed, according to police.

His death is not being treated as suspicious and a file is being prepared for the coroner.

Emergency teams, including coastguard and police, were called to the West Wight last Thursday (21), following the discovery of a vehicle.

Needles and Ventnor Coastguard teams, Yarmouth RNLI, Freshwater Lifeboat and WightSAR also joined a major search, which focused on the Freshwater Bay area.

The police helicopter (NPAS), and HM Coastguard helicopter, could also be seen searching from the skies.





