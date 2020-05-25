The Isle of Wight’s police chief has penned a letter to Islanders in light of the Government’s recent easing of lockdown restrictions.

District Commander Sarah Jackson has thanked Island residents for the way in which many have obeyed rules.

She also outlined the role of the Island’s officers, saying they are there to “enforce the law, not Government guidance.”

She said:

“…we have no role in enforcing social distancing, wearing of masks in public or avoiding public transport. “Our officers will continue to engage, explain and encourage with the public where we they come across gatherings in groups of three or more who are not in their household. This is not legally permitted by Government regulations.”

In her open letter, Superintendent Jackson says officers will look to crackdown on those visiting and staying overnight at a holiday home or second home.

This also includes those visiting the homes of friends and family (exceptions include to protect a vulnerable person, for medical purposes or to escape risk of harm):

“We police by consent and will always cherish this which means we will continue to use common sense and discretion to determine what’s reasonable. We will engage, explain the circumstances and encourage people to do the right thing in complying with the government request. Only as a last resort, will we take enforcement action if people are not listening and putting others at risk. “We have directed patrols plans and we use intelligence and calls from the public to inform these plans and help us identify areas that are being used in contravention of Regulations. I would still urge people to exercise common sense when it comes to contacting us. “If there was a mass gathering, we would want to know about it so it can be dealt with appropriately.”

Superintendent Jackson is asking any mass gatherings to be reported online via their website, by clicking on the ‘Tell us about’ button.

She also reiterated that support is available for those experiencing domestic abuse. Information on those services can be found here.

Meanwhile, we are being reminded that a helpline for the most vulnerable is available. You can call the Isle of Wight Council on (01983) 823 600.

Superintendent Jackson added:

“I appreciate that the announcement of a continued lockdown, albeit with an easing of restrictions, is difficult for many people, for many reasons. “I completely understand the desire to see family and friends, but I would re-iterate that we must all continue to do our part in preventing the spread of infection and keep within the government guidelines.”





