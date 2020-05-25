“I should have spoken earlier”, says Dominic Cummings in an attempt to silence a three-day row which has unravelled over why Boris Johnson’s top advisor broke lockdown rules – when the rest of us were told to “stay at home”.

The head of the ‘vote leave’ campaign has come under fire for allegedly breaking lockdown rules twice and travelling 260 miles from London to Durham, with his wife and young child.

After dodging questions from the press outside his North London home earlier – in an unprecedented move Mr Cummings has released a statement and said:

“I want to clear up confusion and misunderstanding and should have spoken earlier… “My wife vomited, said she felt she could pass out, so I ran out of Number 10 to care for her. I thought I had probably caught the disease too… “I thought the best thing to do was to drive to an isolated farm on my father’s cottage there are No neighbours on the family farm for half a mile. I didn’t think there was any risk. “I didn’t ask PM about my decision…I didn’t stop on the way to Durham and When we arrived I got worse, mt wife got better. My son was taken to hospital but tested negative for the virus… “On 11 April I was weak and exhausted but recovering. But after medical advice I was told it was safe to return to work in London. “We went for short drive to Barnard Castle to see if I could drive safely to the capital. We walked 10-15 metres to the riverbank but didn’t go near anyone.”

He added his uncle died with COVID-19 but said this did not affect his judgement or decision to go to Durham.

Mr Cummings added:

“I was back in London on 13 April, but stories I returned to Durham after that are false…I never had close contact with my family while on their property, we just shouted from a distance.”

When asked if he regretted what he did by the BBC’s Laura Kuenssberg he said: “I don’t regret what I did”.

Durham Police issued a statement before Cummings addressed the nation, saying a member of the force spoke to Dominic Cummings’ Father and deemed no further action was required.

Yesterday (Sunday) Boris Johnson defended his right-hand man at the daily news briefing and said he acted “responsibly, legally and with integrity”.

Tory MPs and former cabinet ministers have joined opposition politicians in demanding Cummings be sacked from the Prime Minister’s side, meanwhile, the MP for the Isle of Wight has issued a statement to Isle of Wight Radio – after refusing to comment.

A Facebook poll by Isle of Wight Radio launched this afternoon shows 61% think Cummings should stand down and 39% say he should stay or they don’t care either way.

Isle of Wight Radio listeners can respond to the poll until tomorrow (Tuesday).

