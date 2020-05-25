More than a dozen Tory MPs, bishops and NHS staff are among those demanding Dominic Cummings is sacked – but the Isle of Wight’s MP says he is not commenting, despite calls for him to do so.

So far, 15 Conservative MPs have called for the resignation of the Prime Minister’s aide, after it was revealed he had travelled 260 miles to his parents’ home during lockdown.

They include former ministers Steve Baker, Caroline Nokes and Tim Loughton.

When asked for his thoughts on the matter, the Island’s MP Bob Seely told Isle of Wight Radio that “he is 100% focused on the Island”.

He says he is not following his Conservative colleagues in commenting, despite calls for him to do so.

My MP @IoWBobSeely has tweeted nothing about the biggest story in the country in the last 36 hours. Is he hedging his bets? We need leadership right now – not cowards. — Vix Lowthion 💚🔥🌍⌛ (@VixL) May 24, 2020

Island Labour has also called on Mr Seely to push for his sacking. Chair, Julian Critchley, said:

“If we accept a situation where there is one law for the little people, but another for the powerful elite, then it is an end to our rules-based society. The implications are enormous. “Bob Seely has rightly been consistent in calling for islanders to observe social distancing and follow the lockdown rules. We have supported him in that. Now we ask him to support all islanders who have made the sacrifices which Cummings felt didn’t apply to him, and demand Cummings’s immediate sacking.”

Church of England bishops have accused the PM of treating people “as mugs” and with “no respect” after he stuck by his chief adviser.

In an address to the nation yesterday (Sunday), Boris Johnson said Mr Cummings acted “responsibly, legally and with integrity”.

That was echoed by Education Secretary Gavin Williamson, who this morning (Monday) said he “absolutely” believes he did not break lockdown rules.

Mr Cummings has, to date, been accused of travelling on two trips to Durham.

The Government has defended him by saying the first trip – which he has admitted to – was necessary because both he and his wife had symptoms of coronavirus.

Downing Street says he needed family to help with childcare for their four-year-old son.



