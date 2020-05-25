Organisers say it would be ‘inappropriate’ to proceed because of ‘uncertainties’.

The event will return next year though.

A statement from the Wolverton Committee reads:

“Firstly, we would like to say a huge thank you for your patience and support whilst we have been navigating our way through these uncertain times.

“As with so many aspects of our day to day lives, the current pandemic has put our preparations on hold and it is with a heavy heart that we confirm this year’s Garden Fair will not be going ahead.

“The health & happiness of our exhibitors & attendees is our number one priority and we feel that with so many uncertainties, it would be inappropriate to proceed.

“All exhibitors bookings will be honoured for next year’s show, for now our committee asks that you all stay safe and join us again on the 4th & 5th September 2021 at what we hope to be our best show yet”