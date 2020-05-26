The number of deaths linked to coronavirus in the UK has fallen to its lowest level in six weeks, according to the latest figures from the Office for National Statistics.

It said 4,210 deaths involving COVID-19 were registered in the seven days to Friday 15 May.

That is the lowest total since week ending 3 April, when 3,801 coronavirus-related deaths were registered.

The percentage of deaths involving coronavirus continued to decrease across all English regions, the ONS said.

The highest regional number of COVID-19 deaths in the country – 620 – was in the North West for the second consecutive week.

In Wales, 180 deaths were registered in the week to 15 May, accounting for 23.3% of the total.

Across England and Wales as a whole, the number of fatalities from all causes was 14,573.

That is 3,380 lower than a fortnight before, but 4,385 more than the five-year average.

Between 28 December and 15 May, the ONS said there were 41,220 deaths with coronavirus registered in the two countries.

The greatest number of such fatalities continues to be in those aged 90 and over.

In the week to 15 May, 37.2% of deaths in care homes in England and Wales involved COVID-19, down from 39.2% tw week before.

