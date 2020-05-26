A former Isle of Wight based police chief is asking motorists NOT to drive if their they think their eyesight is impaired, or they feel unwell.

John Apter’s comments come after the Prime Minister’s top adviser, Dominic Cummings, said he took a drive to see if his eyesight was fine after suffering coronavirus symptoms.

Mr Apter, a former Roads Death Investigator for Hampshire Constabulary, insist people should not risk driving if you feel unwell.

Commenting on Twitter, Mr Apter – Police Federation Chair in England and Wales – said:

“As a former road death investigator with Hampshire police I have investigated many serious collisions, including fatalities. Some of these were caused by drivers with impaired vision, this is a serious issue. “Do not drive if your eyesight is impaired or you feel unwell.”

Folks, I say this in all sincerity and as an important road safety issue. If you’re feeling unwell and your eyesight may be impaired do not drive your vehicle to test your ability to drive. It’s not a wise move. — John Apter (@PFEW_Chair) May 25, 2020





