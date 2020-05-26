The number of coronavirus-related deaths in care homes on the Isle of Wight have more than doubled since the last figures were published.

However, statistics from the Office for National Statistics shows the number of deaths linked to COVID-19 in the UK has fallen to its lowest level in six weeks.

According to the data revealed today (Tuesday), 26 people have now passed away in care homes, at home or in a hospice on the Island.

That is up from 12 since the last publication of statistics. Isle of Wight Radio reported those here.

ONS data records the number of deaths which occurred by May 15, but not registered until May 23. These figures differ from those produced daily by NHS England, which records hospital deaths.

12 new deaths were registered at care homes on the Island between May 1 and May 15, bringing the total number to 22 since the pandemic began.

The number of deaths at home and in hospice have stayed the same, however.

According to the data, three people have passed away at home, while one person has died at Mountbatten.

As of May 25, 36 people had died in St Mary’s Hospital. It means that 62 people have died with coronavirus on the Island.

The Isle of Wight NHS Trust says 35 people have recovered and been discharged from hospital.



