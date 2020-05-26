The Isle of Wight’s MP, Bob Seely, says Dominic Cummings explanation seemed ‘entirely reasonable’ and hopes we can now move on.

Mr Cummings has come under fire for allegedly breaking lockdown rules twice and travelling 260 miles from London to Durham, with his wife and young child.

Yesterday (Monday), he released a statement at Downing Street explaining his actions, before taking questions from national media.

There has been some criticism by the national press and members of the public who claimed Mr Cummings was guilty of breaking his own lockdown rules – a claim which he has denied.

In a statement, Mr Seely said:

“I appreciate some constituents feel strongly on this issue, and a small number have contacted me. I have passed these views onto the Government in Westminster. I will be responding to these emails received over the coming days. “We need to collectively respect the rules and the reasons for them. Individuals and families up and down the country are exercising their own judgment on a daily basis. As part of this, people may occasionally err, and sometimes act in a way which others consider inappropriate. “If there was persistent ignoring of rules, that is one thing, but in a one-off incident or a simple error of judgement, I would prefer to use a little understanding and a sense of forgiveness. I would do so regardless whether someone was a political opponent or ally. “Dominic Cummings explanation seemed entirely reasonable, so I hope we can now move on. There are significant and important things that we need to focus on. Dominic Cummings’ understandable attempts to look after his family is not one of them. “My focus will remain on the Island: liaising with a wide range of organisations (including the leadership of the Isle of Wight Council) about our ongoing response to coronavirus, and how best to support residents and businesses; securing Government support for the Island (such as funding for a rail feasibility study); and continuing to handle casework received from constituents.”





