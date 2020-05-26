Aldi is introducing a new traffic light system by its doors to help social distancing.

It will tell customers when they can safely enter one of its supermarkets.

The system is being rolled out nationwide today (Tuesday), including at the Isle of Wight’s branches.

The Island has two Aldi stores – one in Shanklin and one in Cowes.

The roll-out follows a successful trial in a handful of UK stores.

The traffic light system will let customers know when they can enter stores, based on individual store customer limits.

Priority access for NHS and blue light workers will remain in place.

The new scheme will run alongside the current social distancing measures.



