A former Isle of Wight band’s “rare” single is hitting shelves again, nearly 40 years after its initial release.

Hugh Kim Lewis, member of 1970s Island band ‘Cassie’, says he was “amazed” after a New York-based record label contacted him “out of the blue”.

Reminder Records asked if it could re-release the band’s 7″, named ‘Change My Image’.

The single failed to take off following its initial release in 1982, but is now described as a “proper Wight treasure”.

Hugh, who was Cassie’s drummer, says he thought someone was “winding him up” when he first received a call from across the pond:

“Obviously I was really surprised… after 38 years I certainly didn’t see that coming. They heard the song on Youtube, really loved it and then managed to track me down. “There’s a website called isleofwightmusic.com where they managed to find out the names of the band members. I guess once you have that it’s quite easy with social media these days to get a phone number. “Anyhow I’m glad he made the effort and it’s quite exciting really.”

The single has since become a collectors item, with original pressings fetching up to £280 at auction.

Where are they now?

As well as Hugh, the four-piece band was made up of Nigel Hayles on guitar, Debbie Barker on lead locals and Eric Biggs on bass.

But where have they ended up 40 years on? Speaking to Isle of Wight Radio, Hugh said:

“Nigel Hayles sadly died 2002 I think, Eric Biggs I have no idea where he is, Debbie Coles is married and lives in London, and I spend half the year at our home in Southsea and the other half at our place in Turkey.”

How can you buy the single?

The record is officially being released either tomorrow (Wednesday) or Thursday in the America. It can be ordered online at ReminderRecords.com.

AAA records in Newport will also stock it. You can find out how to grab a copy below, but they have warned it will sell-out fast.

The exciting news we promised yesterday… We will soon be taking stock of this: the spanky new reissue of Isle of… Gepostet von AAA Records am Dienstag, 26. Mai 2020





