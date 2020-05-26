Three people in Cowes are celebrating after winning £1,000 each thanks to their lucky postcode.

The Park Road neighbours netted the windfall when PO31 7LZ was announced as a Daily Prize winner with People’s Postcode Lottery yesterday (Monday).

People’s Postcode Lottery ambassador Danyl Johnson sent his well-wishes to the winners.

He said:

“What a great surprise to start your week! Congratulations to our winners.”

A minimum of 32 per cent of ticket sales goes directly to charities and players of People’s Postcode Lottery have raised over £500 million to date for thousands of good causes in Britain and beyond.





