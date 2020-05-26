A World War Two veteran has received another medal from the Russian Embassy, five years after one was handed to him on the Isle of Wight.

Horace Vernon Jones took part in the Arctic Convoys, which helped resupply the Soviet Union, during World War Two.

He has received a medal from the Russian Embassy, 75 years on.

Great to see another medal reach its hero – #ArcticConvoys veteran Horace Vernon Jones with his 🎖”75th Anniversary of the Victory in the Great Patriotic War”. Congratulations! #WeRemember #FacesOfVictory #WWII #Victory75 pic.twitter.com/JvfJCxh4uQ — Russian Embassy, UK (@RussianEmbassy) May 26, 2020

Mr Jones was also presented with the Ushakov Medal in 2015.

He was awarded the military honour by Decree of the President of the Russian Federation for “personal courage and bravery”.

Assistant to the Naval Attaché Commander, Igor Elkin, and Attaché of the Russian Embassy, Mrs Elizaveta Vokorina, visited the Isle of Wight to honour 14 British veterans.



