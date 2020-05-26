Seven postcode areas have been hit by a power cut in Newport this morning (Tuesday).
The affected postcodes are:
PO30 1LS
PO30 1LU
PO30 1LX
PO30 1NA
PO30 1NB
PO30 1ND
PO30 1RN
SSEN says it hopes to have power restored by 4pm.
