Seven postcode areas have been hit by a power cut in Newport this morning (Tuesday).

The affected postcodes are:

PO30 1LS
PO30 1LU
PO30 1LX
PO30 1NA
PO30 1NB
PO30 1ND
PO30 1RN

SSEN says it hopes to have power restored by 4pm.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR