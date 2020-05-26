An injured juvenile hedgehog that was recused from Shanklin last year has now been released back into the wild and is returning to feed.

Pavarotti the hedgehog, who’s named after the restaurant he was rescued from, Pavarotti’s in Shanklin, was found tick-ridden and under-weight last October.

Charity Isle of Wight Hedgehog Rescue says he was treated for his ticks and released when he was a suitable size for hibernation.

Pavarotti is now returning to feed at the hedgehog hospital in Seaview.

Last year the charity saved a record number of hedgehogs and so far this year has rescued six more compared to the same time last year.

Will Taylor, a volunteer at Isle of Wight Hedgehog Rescue told Isle of Wight Radio:

“Happily, there are far more good news stories than bad – between 66 per cent and 75 per cent get back to the wild depending on whether we have a good or not so good year… “Last year lots of orphans were successfully raised and two hoglets who had horrendous injuries were treated by the vet and then nursed back to health by us.”

The charity is reminding Islanders the hedgehog hospital remains open despite coronavirus and says it will ensure volunteers “keep a sensible distance” from others when rescuing.

For more details about the charity, go to their Facebook page.



