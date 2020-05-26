£126,000 has been allocated to encourage life back into our main high streets on the Isle of Wight”, says the Leader of the Isle of Wight Council.

The grant – from Government – will be used to help explain to our community how to keep safe when visiting our high streets says Councillor Dave Stewart.

Meanwhile, a new three million pound discretionary fund for Isle of Wight businesses – who missed out on the initial round of small business support will also be launched this week.

The funds will be available for those who missed out on the first round of support announced in light of the pandemic – due to their level of business rates.

Leader of the Isle of Wight Council, Dave Stewart, says the criteria to see if you are eligible is set by central Government, he said:

“A maximum grant of twenty-five thousand pounds is allowed but most are expected to be under the ten thousand pound threshold. “It will not cover all businesses at risk but is a start and will help key Island businesses survive. “The journey of recovery is just begining.”

Meanwhile, Cllr Stewart says the local authority is in the process of developing an “Island recovery plan” which he says will be shared with the community.

He stresses that a key part of the plan will be that Islanders continue to take responsibility for their actions and socially distance.



