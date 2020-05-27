Keen-eyed Islanders may be able to catch a glimpse of a real-life-rocket this evening, as the SpaceX Crew Dragon launches in Florida.

The rocket is a partnership between Elon Musk’s SpaceX and NASA, and will see two astronauts take off from Cape Canaveral at 9.33pm.

If all goes to plan, the rocket should be visible to the naked eye across the United Kingdom a few minutes after it’s launch – around fifteen minutes after to be exact!

If you’re interested in spotting the rocket, you should look southwest at around 9.50pm. It should be visible moving towards the west from the east for around three minutes.

Team is performing additional pre-flight checkouts of Falcon 9, Crew Dragon, and the ground support system ahead of tomorrow’s Demo-2 mission. Weather forecast for launch is 60% favorable. pic.twitter.com/RgzkPfS8LW — SpaceX (@SpaceX) May 26, 2020

Make sure to be safe and remember to follow social distancing rules if you’re planning on watching this evening – good luck!





