The Isle of Wight’s McDonalds drive-thru will reopen next week, it has been confirmed.

The fast food chain has confirmed that every drive-thru in the UK and Ireland will reopen between Tuesday (2) and Thursday (4) next week.

Customers to the Ryde branch will be asked to make contactless payments and limit spend to £25.

McDonalds says the news follows the hard work of the teams in its 44 pilot restaurants.

Over the last fortnight, employees, franchisees and suppliers have worked to implement new procedures to enable safe working.

With fewer employees working in kitchens and service areas, teams will still need patience and support as they continue to adjust to the new ways of working.

Face coverings, gloves, Perspex screens and new safety and hygiene processes mean it will look different and McDonalds expects demand to be high.

In the last week, on occasion, the fast food chain has taken the decision to close drive-thru lanes where demand has impacted local communities or the safety of our people or customers.

McDonalds says it will continue to work with local authorities and the police.

To manage the anticipated demand, McDonalds will release the locations of the reopening restaurants on the morning of each day.

Safety measures:

Capped spend in Drive Thrus at £25 per car and customers are encouraged to pay by contactless payment methods wherever possible.

Perspex screens at Drive Thru windows and employees wearing protective equipment, as well as Perspex screens and floor markings in specific areas in the restaurant and kitchen.

All McDonald’s employees will be asked to confirm they are fit and able to work, and the company will use contactless thermometers with temperatures taken on arrival at work for every shift.

Social distancing has been introduced in the kitchens and service areas to help create a safe working environment for restaurant teams.

Restaurants will return with smaller teams, offering a limited menu.





