A 40-year-old man has gone missing from Freshwater, prompting an appeal from police.

Hampshire Constabulary says Matthew Doyle was last seen on Monday (25), and was last spoken to by telephone later that evening.

Police believe he attended Broadway Stores, Totland, at around 7.20pm.

His family are concerned for his welfare.

Police have been conducting searches in the Yarmouth area, alongside WIGHTSAR and the Coastguard, after a bag of his belongings was located on Yarmouth Pier.

Matthew is described as being black, 5ft 6ins tall, with short black hair.

If you see him, or think you may have seen him since Monday please call police on 101, quoting crime reference number 44200187527.



