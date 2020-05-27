A protected European eagle-owl is missing after someone ‘opened the doors’ to its Isle of Wight enclosure last night (Tuesday).

Its owners say the male bird is unlikely to survive in the wild.

Due to the species of bird being protected, it is legally not allowed to fly free in this country.

A friend of the owner said:

“Someone entered a private paddock, at an Animal Sanctuary in Borthwood Lane, near Alverstone, through a closed gate, last night (26) after 9pm and opened the doors to two enclosures each containing a European Eagle Owl. “The owner discovered this morning that the male European Eagle Owl has disappeared. “He will not be caught if he is scared and surrounded by people. We need to follow his movements and catch him when he is hungry and had enough.”

It is not the first time the male has disappeared.

Last year, when his food hatch was opened, he flew from Borthwood to Staplers and was caught after being mobbed by crows.

If anyone has information on his whereabouts, please message Bebby Dennis on Facebook.




