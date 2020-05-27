The Government’s coronavirus test and trace system will be up and running tomorrow (Thursday), but it will not include the contact-tracing app being trialled on the Isle of Wight.

Baroness Dido Harding is leading the scheme. However, she has declined to say when the app will be ready for a nationwide roll-out.

According to Sky News, she has described it as “the cherry on the cake rather than the cake itself”.

It comes after the Parliamentary Under Secretary of State for Health confirmed a human tracing programme would in place across the UK, before the coronavirus app is rolled out.

It has been three weeks since the track, trace and test technology went live on the Island.

Ahead of tomorrow’s roll-out, Prime Minister Boris Johnson says 25,000 contact tracers have been hired.

Anyone who tests positive will be asked for details – either by a contact tracer or by a text or email – of people they have been in close contact with over the last seven days.

Once details have been given, those people will then be alerted by phone, email or text.

They will then be told to isolate for up to 14 days, depending on their level of risk.

Anyone with symptoms are being instructed to isolate for seven days while they await their test result.



