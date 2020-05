38 deaths have now been recorded at the Isle of Wight’s hospital.

That is an increase of one compared with what Isle of Wight Radio reported yesterday (Wednesday).

Since the pandemic began, 196 people have tested positive for the illness on the Isle of Wight.

Although, we are expecting an update on the number of cases later today.

The Isle of Wight NHS Trust says 35 people have recovered and been discharged from St Mary’s Hospital.