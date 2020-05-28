Coastguards from Bembridge were called to reports of a collision involving jet-skis.

The team was called to a possible incident on East Cowes seafront yesterday (Wednesday).

A search was carried out on the Esplanade and Osborne Bay.

Nothing was found, but members of the public have reported several near misses with vessels.

Craft users are reminded to be responsible on the water.

