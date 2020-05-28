Pret A Manger will reopen more than 200 shops for takeaway and delivery from 1 June, following the coronavirus lockdown.

It means the sandwich and coffee chain will have more than 300 stores trading by next month.

A series of coronavirus safety measures have been introduced in the shops including protective transparent screens, restricted customer numbers, social distancing in kitchens and extra cleaning.

Towns and cities where the outlets will be reopening for the first time since the COVID-19 crisis include Bath, Bournemouth, Newcastle, Exeter and Liverpool.

All the stores were initially shut, including for delivery and takeaway, with executives saying they wanted to protect staff.

With offices and commuting centres empty, many of the sites would have also been deserted.

The business is expected to look at other sources of revenue while office staff work from home.

Rivals including McDonald’s, Nando’s and Greggs have already revealed plans to welcome back customers initially through deliveries, takeaways and drive-thru services.

To ensure social distancing for staff in Pret kitchens, each site will offer a limited menu, including its club sandwich, tuna baguette and chicken salad, the company said.

Pret will also sell macaroni cheese, soups and risottos for customers to heat at home.

It follows a similar move to start selling coffee beans direct to consumers though Amazon.

Orders for delivery can be made through Deliveroo, Just Eat and UberEats depending on the shop’s location, the company added.

