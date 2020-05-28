“From Monday six people can meet outside in gardens and other private outdoor spaces,” says Prime Minister Boris Johnson – as he explains how the Government plans to ease the lockdown.

BREAKING

It comes as the test and trace system has been launched today (Thursday) despite delays in rolling out the coronavirus app – being trialled on the Isle of Wight – across the country.

Speaking at the daily news briefing Mr Johnson said:

“From Monday, up to six people will be able to meet outside as long as those from different households remain two metres apart. “People will also be allowed to meet in gardens and other private outdoor spaces”

The Prime Minister said people should not be inside the homes of their friends and families – unless it is to access gardens.

Mr Johnson added that those who are being asked to shield themselves should continue to do so.

37,837 people have now died with coronavirus, which is an increase of 377 deaths since yesterday (Wednesday).

On the Isle of Wight, 38 people have now died after being diagnosed with coronavirus at St Mary’s Hospital.

Meanwhile, a school in Newport was forced to close earlier after a member tested positive for coronavirus but it plans to reopen on June 3.

The Government is planning for Primary schools to reopen to reception, year one and six on Monday (June 1).

The Isle of Wight Council’s Cabinet Member for Children’s Services said some Island schools are ready to restart but warns they could face ‘uncertainty’ over pupil numbers.



