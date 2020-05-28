A Sandown man has admitted to inflicting grievous bodily harm, with no intent, following an incident which left a 21-year-old with head injuries.

Jamie Simpson appeared via video-link at the Isle of Wight Crown Court today (Thursday).

He pleaded not guilty to inflicting grievous bodily harm with intent and not guilty to possession of an offensive weapon.

However, the 30-year-old pleaded guilty to inflicting grievous bodily harm with no intent.

Mr Simpson will remain in custody until his sentencing on July 9.

Islander Yavana Dix was left bloodied, following an incident on December 20.

A picture of her was shared on social media by her brother.



