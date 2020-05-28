An Isle of Wight man will be appearing on TV’s First Dates Hotel this evening (Thursday).

Actor, Jamie Buckley, will appear in tonight’s episode as he looks for love in Italy.

The 31 year old, who grew up in Bembridge, took some time off from touring with Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat while the series was filmed last year.

The RadioTimes episode summary reads:

“Another group of singletons hope to find love while staying in the luxury Italian hotel.

“Checking in first is Fiona, the 62-year-old mother of Duncan James from boy band Blue.

“She has come to stay on the recommendation of her son, who featured on last year’s celebrity version.

“Will ex-naval officer Eric be the man for her? Others looking for a little fun in the sun are chef James and actor Jamie, and care home manager Hayley, who describes her ideal man as a `Viking’ and confident. Enter 6ft 4 car salesman Nick, who has confidence in spades.”

First Dates Hotel airs tonight on Channel 4 at 9pm.



