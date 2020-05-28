People across the Isle of Wight will be joining in the with the ‘final’ Clap for Carers this evening (Thursday).

The ritual has become a weekly tradition during the coronavirus outbreak.

People and businesses have proudly shown their support for NHS staff, carers and key workers across the Island – including outside St Mary’s Hospital.

We’re live at St Mary’s Hospital for #ClapForCarers! 👏🏻What a show from the George Jenkins team! 🙌 Gepostet von Isle of Wight Radio am Donnerstag, 23. April 2020

But the woman who began Clap for Carers, says that after 10 weeks, she is stopping now it’s “carried us through the peak of the crisis”.

Hovertravel Clap For Carers, NHS Staff And Key Workers Hovertravel are joined by Southern Vectis, St John Ambulance, Bembridge RNLI, Sonus – Easthill Home For Deaf People and Island Roads 😍👏 Gepostet von Isle of Wight Radio am Donnerstag, 30. April 2020

Annemarie Plas, who is originally from the Netherlands, told Sky News she’d got the idea from a Dutch WhatsApp group that she was part of, and saw applause happening there.

She said:

"I think that Clap for Carers was maybe used with other intentions than what I started it with. "My idea was to show appreciation and to connect the communities, whilst we did that, and that is something for us, as it was really important to a nation, I felt that some people might have used it for other reasons than that."






