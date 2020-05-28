Newport’s Christ The King College has closed after a member of the school tested positive for coronavirus.

The school had been open for Emergency Provision but Headteacher Nora Ward says the team is now at its ‘self-isolating limit’ meaning it has been forced to shut.

It is expected to reopen on Wednesday, June 3.

All students and staff who were potentially in contact with person have been advised to self-isolate for 14 days.

Headteacher Nora Ward told Isle of Wight Radio:

“I am grateful in particular for the support and guidance offered by the Hampshire and Isle of Wight Health Protection Team; their advice has meant that we can reopen our Emergency Provision quickly and safely. “Any children who require provision while we are closed will be catered for with the help of the local authority.”

The Government is planning to reopen primary schools on Monday (June 1) for reception, years one and six – but with new social distancing measures in place.

As previously reported by Isle of Wight Radio, the Isle of Wight Council’s Cabinet Member for Children’s Services said some Island schools have measures in place already, but warns they could face uncertainty over pupil numbers.



