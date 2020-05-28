A ‘purely optional’ Voluntary Resignation Scheme has been launched at GKN Aerospace in East Cowes.

The firm says the scheme was launched for employees yesterday (Wednesday) includes a £20,000 tax-free payout – if your application is accepted.

Additionally, the firm has also redeployed more than 100 employees from its East Cowes site to ventilator production – to support the NHS on the Island at this time.

Last month the firm announced more than 200 of its staff have been furloughed in response to ‘recent demand reductions’, as previously reported.

A spokesperson for GKN Aerospace said:

‘Voluntary resignation is one of range of sensible measures – including furlough, an external hiring freeze, reducing agency workers and early retirement – that GKN Aerospace has implemented in many sites to mitigate the short-term impact during this unprecedented and uncertain time. “GKN Aerospace continues to assess the longer-term impact on the business.”





