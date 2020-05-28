Emergency teams remain in Yarmouth this afternoon (Thursday), as the search for a missing Freshwater man enters its second day.

Police, coastguard teams and Wight Search and Rescue volunteers are continuing to scour the area, having spent yesterday (Wednesday) there too.

As previously reported by Isle of Wight Radio, personal items and clothing were found by officers on Yarmouth Pier.

40-year-old Matthew Doyle was last seen in Totland on Monday evening (25).

He is described as black, with short black hair, and is 5ft 6ins tall.

If you see him, or think you may have seen, please call police on 101, quoting crime reference number 44200187527.



