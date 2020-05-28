Residents in Ryde are being encouraged to give feedback about how they think the town can be improved.
Ryde Business Association is hoping people will come up with suggestions which can make a difference in the coming weeks and months.
Questions include:
- Are there any areas of Ryde which you feel are or will become particularly difficult to maintain social distancing? Roads/pavements/walkways etc.
- What can shops and businesses do to make you feel more confident in returning to shop in the town?
- Do you have any suggestions for things you would like to see put in place over the next 3 months to make Ryde a safe and enjoyable place to visit?
People are asked to send their responses – and any lockdown photos they might have – to [email protected]