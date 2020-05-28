A teenager has been charged by police after an offensive weapon was found in Ventnor.

Police said that South Wight Neighbourhood Policing Team exercised stop and search powers last night (Wednesday) on a male, suspected to be carrying a offensive weapon in Ventnor High Street.

Isle of WIght Police said on Facebook:

“Mitchell Shotton, 19, of Vereker Drive, East Cowes was arrested at the scene following an offensive weapon being found on his person. “He has now been charged and bailed to IOW Magistrates Court. “South Wight Neightbourhood Policing Team would like to remind those visiting the Island’s towns to act responsibly.”





