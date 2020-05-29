26 of the Isle of Wight’s 40 Primary Schools will re-open from Monday morning (1).

But eight will not be in a position to open until June 8, it has been confirmed.

Cabinet member for Education, Councillor Paul Brading, says six primary’s will open from Wednesday (3) due reasons such as ‘development days’.

When asked which eight schools wouldn’t be reopening just yet – and why – Councillor Brading said:

“I don’t want to name the eight schools. It is unfair to do so. They have all worked towards this date but there has been a bit of slippage in some of the schools. “We’ve worked with them and agreed that June 8 is the preferred option.”

Those in Year Six, Year One, reception and nursery will be welcomed back from Monday (1), following the Government’s announcement yesterday.

He admits that he does not know how many students will turn up on Monday – but he is urging parents and carers to speak to individual schools if they have concerns.

Health and safety concerns

The Isle of Wight Council says every educational setting that opens from Monday will have undertaken a thorough health and safety risk assessment to identify the measures they will need to have in place to reduce the risk of spreading infection.

This includes minimising contact by having smaller class sizes and avoiding mixing between groups. Councillor Brading says students will work in classes of a maximum of 15, with one teacher.

WATCH: Are Isle of Wight Primary Schools safe to reopen?

Education settings will have their own approach, based on the amount of space and number of staff available.

The council says schools are planning to build up pupil numbers over time. It says it is “better to be careful and safe, than rush too many children in at speed.”

It will not be possible to accommodate all children in all priority year groups while adhering to the national guidance, mainly due to school and classroom sizes presenting logistical problems.

As announced by Government, secondary schools are now planning for some part-time face to face contact with young people in Year 10 from June 15.



