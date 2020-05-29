The number of care homes on the Isle of Wight reporting coronavirus cases has risen to 28.

Nearly 40 per cent of care, residential and nursing homes on the Island are reporting suspected or confirmed cases and symptoms, as of May 18.

More than a third of care homes on the Island, 28, out of 75, have identified themselves with the virus — a rise of two on the previous week.

In figures published by Public Health England, the first cases confirmed in a care home on the Island happened in the week beginning March 30 and have been steadily rising.

Other data from NHS England show the number of people who have died from Covid-19 in St Mary’s has now reached 38.

In care homes, 22 people have died from the illness.

Latest infection figures on the Island show 196 people have had the virus, and either recovered, still got the disease or died in the pandemic.

By Louise Hill, Local Democracy Reporter



