The UK is continuing to loosen lockdown measures to allow people more freedom.

However, England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland do differ slightly from each other as they make their own decisions on health – and nobody can yet move across borders.

Each Government’s measures need to be reviewed every three weeks by law and are each based on scientific advice, such as keeping the ‘R number’ below one.

But what can we do and can’t do?

ENGLAND

From June 1:

People can gather in groups of up to six people in public or private outdoor spaces, as long as social distancing is practised

in public or private outdoor spaces, as long as social distancing is practised Reception, year one, year six and nursery age children are allowed to go back to school

age children are allowed to go back to school People can visit outdoor retail spaces – such as outdoor markets – and car showrooms where social distancing can be observed

People could already:

Travel to work if you cannot work from home, while avoiding public transport if possible. People using buses or trains are advised to wear a face covering

Spend time outdoors – picnicking or sunbathing, for example

Travel to an outdoor open space irrespective of distance, but not with someone from outside your household unless you can practise social distancing – for example by cycling

Take day trips to an outdoor open space in a private vehicle

Meet one other person from a different household outdoors, while following social distancing guidelines

Exercise outdoors as often as you would like – again keeping at least two metres apart

Use a tennis or a basketball court, or a golf course with members of your household, or one other person

Go to a garden centre

Students can return home if it is a permanent move

Go to property viewings in person and visit agents for both sales and rentals

Nannies and childminders can come to your house to look after your children, provided good public health measures are adhered to

We still cannot do the following:

Visit friends and family inside their homes or stay overnight

Exercise in an indoor sports court, gym or leisure centre, or go swimming in a public pool

Use an outdoor gym or playground

Visit a private or ticketed attraction

Leave your home to stay at another home

Share a private vehicle with someone from another household

Leave your home to stay at another home for a holiday or other purpose – including visiting second homes

Invite anyone other than close family or friends, and someone from the deceased’s household, to a funeral

Fines

Fines for breaking lockdown rules increased from £60 to £100. Repeat offenders will see the fine double for each subsequent breach to a maximum of £3,200

Later in June

Secondary pupils with exams next year will hopefully get some time with teachers before the summer, the PM said

More non-essential retail could open their doors, including fashion and tech shops

July

Restaurants and hotels : July is the earliest point at which “some of the hospitality industry and other public places” could reopen, the PM said, but only if “they are safe and enforce social distancing”

: July is the earliest point at which “some of the hospitality industry and other public places” could reopen, the PM said, but only if “they are safe and enforce social distancing” Hairdressers: Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab told Sky News that salons and barbers will not reopen until 4 July “at the very earliest”





