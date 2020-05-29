A number of “temporary” changes to the Isle of Wight’s cycle routes are being “considered”, according to the Isle of Wight Council.

It comes as campaign group, CYCLEWight, urges the local authority to adopt new measures in light of the coronavirus pandemic.

As previously reported by Isle of Wight Radio, figures have doubled on some of the Island’s cycle routes since the lockdown came into force.

Chair of CYCLEWight Tim Thorne is continuing to encourage cycling on the Island and respond to queries from those of us who have shown an interest in getting on our bikes.

In April, Tim sent the Isle of Wight Council more than 20 suggestions with regards to encouraging and promoting cycling on the Isle of Wight, including:

Filtered permeability on Little London, Newport (pedestrian and cycle access only).

A 20mph zone around Bembridge Harbour

A contra-flow system on Birmingham Road, Cowes

Close Regent Street, Shanklin

On April 28 Cycle UK sent all local authorities across the country advised measures to address the transport implications of the pandemic.

The advice, which has been seen by Isle of Wight Radio states:

“Although the volume of motor traffic has dropped, there is still risk for people cycling due to high-speed vehicles. There are also problems where existing cycle infrastructure is not wide enough for more usage and doesn’t allow people to keep 2m apart. These issues can be addressed by Introducing new mandatory cycle lanes (MCLs), potentially on a temporary or experimental basis

“In practice, subsection 66(2) of the Highways Act 1980 would enable English or Welsh highway authorities to introduce temporary infrastructure (e.g. cones, wands, planters or water-filled barriers) to prevent drivers from illegally entering these lanes.”

An Isle of Wight Council spokesperson told Isle of Wight Radio:

“In response to the Department for Transport cycling and walking announcement of 8 May, the council is considering a number of temporary highway infrastructure schemes which will help to facilitate social distancing, and accommodate an increase in cycling and walking. “The council is grateful to CycleWight and other stakeholders which have suggested potential schemes for consideration. A list of schemes for implementation will be announced in due course.”

Some countries have already implemented changes such as Dublin which has shut some streets and removed motor vehicle access to a central park. Brussels has also restricted access across four central bridges to people on foot and made them cycle only.



