A fire in woodland – thought to have been started deliberately – has been put out by firefighters in Freshwater.

Crews were alerted to a fire in a hollow tree yesterday (Thursday), which they managed to extinguish and then dampen down surrounding areas before it escalated.

Crews used a foam extinguisher initially, while a hose was being run out to the area, followed by a main jet to soak the area.

Firefighters said there appeared to be evidence of alcohol consumption and picnicking in the effected area and large amounts of rubbish.

Freshwater’s H79P1 and H79W1 just returned from a fire in woodland in Freshwater which appeared to have been… Gepostet von Friends of Freshwater Fire Station am Donnerstag, 28. Mai 2020





