A man has been arrested after allegedly making off from police, before losing a game of hide and seek with officers in Ryde.

Yesterday (Thursday), police received reports of a red Ford Fiesta being driven around the Island whilst the driver was suspected of being under the influence of drink/drugs and having made off from the scene of an accident at Newport.

Shortly before 4.30pm, police say the vehicle was stopped in Ryde – but the driver ran off – making good his escape through various residential properties.

On Facebook, police said:

“Through excellent cross department working between Response and Patrol, Neighbourhoods, ARV/Drone unit and Dog Unit we detained the male having tried to play hide and seek in the grounds of Ryde School.

“He has been released under investigation and we will update on this in due course. If you believe you may have any information in relation to this vehicle please call us on 101 quoting reference 44200190546.”

