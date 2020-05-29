A letter has found its way to an Isle of Wight woman – despite the sender not knowing her address.

An appeal was launched on the Isle of Wight Community (and emergency) information group for the Isle of Wight – in a bid to get the letter to Mrs Annie Harris.

The sender wrote on the front of the envelope:

‘Staying with Harris family on the Isle of Wight – sorry I don’t have an address so please try to find Mrs Harris’

The post on Facebook attracted more than 60 responses and comments from Islanders until one appeared to locate the woman.

Angie Adams posted a comment saying:

‘My Aunty was Anne Harris everyone called her Annie she passed some years ago now but looks like could be someone that hasn’t written them for a long time, unable to tag her son or daughter in law so have taken screen shot to send to them, my brother also works at Royal Mail so hopefully we can get this to right place 🙂’

It’s hoped the letter will make its way to the Harris family.





