Pleasure craft users – who had travelled over from the mainland – have been warned about dangerous behaviour on the water after an incident in Cowes.

Bembridge Coastguard says it was called to assist Cowes Harbour Master with four pleasure craft being used dangerously inside the Harbour limits.

The coastguard says strong words of advice were given and all crafts escorted back to the mainland by Cowes RNLI.

