A robber who stole hundreds of pounds worth of cigarettes and threatened staff in a Sandown shop has been jailed for four years.

35-year-old Craig Nathan Knowles, of no fixed abode, targeted the Central Stores in Avenue Road three times in November and December of last year.

He and made off with approximately £700 in cash and cigarettes by the end of his spree.

The incidents happened on 19 November, 27 November and 16 December 2019.

On the evening of his third robbery, he was arrested by police and charged the next day, following an investigation by Isle of Wight CID.

Knowles appeared at Portsmouth Crown Court on March 23 where he pleaded guilty to all three robberies.

Today (Friday) he was sentenced to four years in prison when he appeared at Isle of Wight Crown Court.



