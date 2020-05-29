Bembridge Coastguard has attended a second incident today (Friday).

Teams were mobilised to St Helens Duver to assist a casualty with a suspected broken hip.

The person was lifted into the basket stretcher and evacuated from the beach.

Ambulance teams are en route to the incident.

📟 Callout 28/05/20 2nd call out of the day, this time to assist @OFFICIALIOWAS with a casualty with a suspected broken hip on St Helens Duver. We very carefully placed them In our Basket Stretcher and evacuated them from the beach into the waiting Ambulance. pic.twitter.com/qibMCHwunb — Bembridge Coastguard Rescue Team (@BembridgeCRT) May 29, 2020





