Police are looking for four people they want to speak to in connection with the disappearance of Freshwater’s Matthew Doyle.

The last reported sighting of the 40-year-old was on Monday May 25, and he was last spoken to by telephone later that evening.

It is believed that he attended Broadway Stores, Totland, at around 7.20pm that evening.

Following CCTV enquiries, police are now releasing images of four fishermen who we believe spoke with Matthew up until around 1.30am on Tuesday 26 May, on Yarmouth Pier.

Matthew is seen to head down to the jetty, before the fishermen leave the area. A bag of Matthew’s belongings was later located on the pier during searches with our colleagues from Wight Search and Rescue volunteers and the Coastguard.

Four men are being treated as witnesses, and police believe they may have been the last people to see Matthew before his disappearance.

If you know these men, or you believe it is you who is pictured in one of these images, please contact police immediately.

We are also releasing a passport photo image of Matthew. This is the most up to date photograph taken of him.

Matthew is described as black, 5ft 6ins tall, with short black hair.

If you see him, or think you may have seen him since Monday 25 May, please call police on 101, quoting 44200187527.



