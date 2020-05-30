Teams from HM Coastguard and the RNLI were tasked with searching for a vessel and its crew last night (Friday).

The Needles Coastguard Rescue Team and Lymington RNLI lifeboat searched for the vessel and its four members of crew after being alerted that it was overdue from Yarmouth to Swanick at 21.42pm.

The vessel and people onboard were located safe and well by Lymington lifeboat and then moored in Newtown Creek.

A spokesperson for HM Coastguard said:

“At 21.42pm yesterday evening (29th May), HM Coastguard tasked Needles Coastguard Rescue Team and Lymington RNLI lifeboat to search for a vessel with four persons onboard which was reported overdue from Yarmouth, Isle of Wight to Swanwick. “The vessel and people onboard were located by Lymington lifeboat safe and well, and it was then moored in Newtown creek.”





