Coastguard teams, Sandown and Shanklin Independent Lifeboat and Ambulance crews have assisted a yacht that ran aground off Whitecliff Bay today (Saturday).

HM Coastguard was alerted to the sailing vessel aground at 10.19am and sent Ventnor and Bembridge Coastguard Rescue Teams to the incident to assist the six people on board.

The Sandown and Shanklin Independent Lifeboat was also dispatched to the scene, and helped to convey the people on board to shore, where they were examined by the Isle of Wight Ambulance Service.

According to HM Coastguard, one casualty required further assistance from the ambulance crews.

The yacht has been refloated and pulled to the middle of Whitecliff Bay.

A HM Coastguard spokesperson said:

“At 10.19am this morning (30th May), HM Coastguard received a report of a sail boat with six people onboard running aground at Whitecliff Bay on the Isle of Wight. “At the moment, the boat has been pulled to the middle of Whitecliff Bay via a float line and anchor.”





