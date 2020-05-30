An Isle of Wight teenager has donated her prize after winning a cake design competition – to employees at the Isle of Wight NHS Trust.

13-year-old Amelie decided to donate the cake she won to employees – to say thank you for all their hard work during the coronavirus pandemic.

The Grace’s Bakery Thank You Rainbow Cake Competition had over 50 entries and Amelie was one of two winners who had their design turned into the real thing.

The team at Grace’s Bakery said:

“We were blown away by the support our customers had given us since the start of lockdown we wanted to give something back to the community. Amelie’s design was fantastic and our baker’s brother and sister, David and Jodie Redrup, worked away into the early hours to craft two matching cakes. Everyone it working so hard at the moment we hope our surprise for the hospital was a welcome treat for their lovely staff.”

Amelie and her mum Claire were there for the big reveal as the team from Graces Bakery delivered the impressive four-tier cake to St Mary’s Hospital.

On seeing the cake for the first time Amelie was delighted and said:

“I was really excited to see my design transformed into the real thing. I wanted to give the cake to the nurses and doctors at the hospital as I know they have all been working really hard.”

Accepting the cake on behalf of the Trust, Deputy Medical Director Steven Parker said:

“It is really thoughtful and kind of Amelie to donate her cake to us and the design is brilliant. I know it will mean a lot to our staff.”





